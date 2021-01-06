American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.43

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 11990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $744.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.