American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Up 5.3%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.21. 187,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 142,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.26 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,349 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

