American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMWL. ValuEngine raised American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AMWL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,291. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

The Fly

