American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Up 5.8%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.35 and last traded at $98.99. Approximately 168,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 125,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

