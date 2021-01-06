American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Up 5.8%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.35 and last traded at $98.99. Approximately 168,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 125,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.
