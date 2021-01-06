Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.13. 856,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 617,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

