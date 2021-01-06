AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Shares of ABC traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. 30,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,664. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

