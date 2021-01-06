AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) shares rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.15 and last traded at $106.17. Approximately 2,815,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,132,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

