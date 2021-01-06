Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading 6.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $23.53. 2,804,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,016,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Specifically, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $97,020 and sold 446,710 shares worth $8,512,721. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,044 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,821,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

