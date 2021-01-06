Amino Network (AMIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,174.87

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $30,174.87 and $55,372.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

