Amir Dan Rubin Sells 60,867 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,155. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

