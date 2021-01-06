AmonD 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One AmonD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. In the last week, AmonD has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

