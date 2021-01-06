Amoveo (VEO) Price Up 56.5% Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $24.74 or 0.00070919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

