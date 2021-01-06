Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of AMRS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30,958 shares during the period. Carl Domino Inc raised its holdings in Amyris by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 201,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amyris by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Amyris by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

