Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Shares of ADI opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.03. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,091. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

