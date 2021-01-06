Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

