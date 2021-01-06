Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce sales of $5.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.47 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $20.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MediWound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MediWound currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.67.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

