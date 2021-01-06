Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $952.24 Million

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post sales of $952.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.63 million to $956.30 million. Synopsys reported sales of $834.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Shares of SNPS opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $263.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.09.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.