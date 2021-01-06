Analysts Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE VVNT opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $5,668,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $46,897,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

