Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.63 Million

Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $203.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.87 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $268.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $784.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

