Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13).

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

