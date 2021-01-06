Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $200.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $212.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $863.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $889.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $788.13 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $803.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Simmons First National by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

