Analysts Offer Predictions for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 105.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

