Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.04.

CFG stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

