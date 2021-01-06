Analysts Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($13.97) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

