Analysts Set Expectations for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

