Analysts Set Expectations for Synaptics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Synaptics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Synaptics stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 440.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $8,405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

