Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII):

12/22/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

12/22/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00.

12/21/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

12/17/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient model and focus on innovation poise the company well for future. In addition, it posted a sturdy third-quarter 2020 buoyed by efforts to address pandemic challenges. Same-store sales were robust in the quarter. It saw strong demand for home-related goods. It is making digital investments, and is on track to widen its target-customer demographic and customer retention. Solid quarterly performance prompted management to raise view for 2020. It is on track to end 2020 on a solid note given the healthy lease portfolios as well as robust underlying trends at virtual and omni-channel businesses. While these raise optimism, the impact of ongoing crisis on the consumers’ spending abiblity cannot be ignored.”

11/18/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/7/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

