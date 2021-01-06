Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for fuboTV (FUBO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO):

12/23/2020 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

12/22/2020 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $36.50 to $55.00.

12/15/2020 – fuboTV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

12/14/2020 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $33.00.

12/7/2020 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

12/2/2020 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $36.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

