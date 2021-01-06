Analyzing Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.44% 4.93% 2.08% Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.70 billion 0.75 $38.82 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.46 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Formula Systems (1985) and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Sapiens Stingray; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; software services and information technologies outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

