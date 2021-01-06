Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 5.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 977,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 825,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $365.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

