Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE:BUD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of -194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

