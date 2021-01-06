Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.81 million, a PE ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

