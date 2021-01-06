ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

ANPDF opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

