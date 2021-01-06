Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 455,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $8,826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

