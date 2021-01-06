Apache Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 34,848 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,866 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Apache by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Apache by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Apache by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Apache stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

