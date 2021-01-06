Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 1,704,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,105. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.