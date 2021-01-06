Apex Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apex has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $5,258.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.