API3 Trading Up 36% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $35.33 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00007303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

