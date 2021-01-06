apM Coin (APM) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $849,023.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

