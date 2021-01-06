Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Up 6%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 1,959,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,438,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

