Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -272.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,697 shares of company stock valued at $57,584,361. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Appian by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

