Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Up 6.5%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.43. 2,479,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,996,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
Several research firms have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,150,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,597,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,870,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,593,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
