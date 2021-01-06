Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Up 6.5%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.43. 2,479,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,996,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,150,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,597,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,870,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,593,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

