Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,444,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

