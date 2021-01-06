Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 154,191,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,719,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

