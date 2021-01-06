Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.60

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.47, with a volume of 1432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 173.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

