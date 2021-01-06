Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $104.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $91.72 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 253185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 46,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

