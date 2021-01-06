Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

