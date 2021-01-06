Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s share price traded up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.90. 104,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 111,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

