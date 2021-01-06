Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 1,035.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.91% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

