Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading Down 6.6%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 675,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 841,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

